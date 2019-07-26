$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.11. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.91.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,553,000. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,121,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altria Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after buying an additional 962,612 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

