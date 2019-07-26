$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $938.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

MLM stock traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $225.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,484. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $232.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $700,864.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $3,234,000.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,019 shares in the company, valued at $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,675 shares of company stock worth $4,125,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,838,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,593 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

