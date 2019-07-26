$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $938.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

MLM stock traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $225.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,484. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $232.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $700,864.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $3,234,000.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,019 shares in the company, valued at $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,675 shares of company stock worth $4,125,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,838,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,593 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.