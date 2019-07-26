$1.74 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.99.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $1,054,459. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,332,000 after acquiring an additional 835,915 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $798,882,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,146,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,552,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,842,000 after acquiring an additional 408,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,442. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

