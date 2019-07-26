$1.87 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.94. BOK Financial posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $868,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 207,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.47.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

