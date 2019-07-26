1,055 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,186,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $14,075,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $10,327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $5,330,000.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. 11,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,889. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

