1,274 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Purchased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 390,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.54. 3,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,262. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,899 shares of company stock worth $191,482,548 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

