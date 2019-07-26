$163.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will report sales of $163.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.69 million. Cactus reported sales of $138.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $642.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $650.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $716.33 million, with estimates ranging from $673.19 million to $797.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 624.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 514,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 443,119 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 292,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cactus by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 268,918 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $7,311,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 648,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 264,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 609,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,708. Cactus has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

