$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $2.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on RigNet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.96.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock worth $191,482,548. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. 249,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.92.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.