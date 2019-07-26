$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Carnival reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 3,306,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.