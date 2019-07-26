$2.63 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.54. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $203.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,576. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $228.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

