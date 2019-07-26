$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. Unum Group posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,966,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 135.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 797,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 459,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,111,000 after buying an additional 438,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,237,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 952.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 270,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.