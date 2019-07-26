$28.48 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to report $28.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.49 million and the lowest is $27.58 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $108.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $119.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $114.29 million to $183.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.32 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

KRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. 22,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.68 million, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.48. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02.

In related news, major shareholder Minerals & Royalties Haymaker sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $52,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

