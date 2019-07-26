3,381 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,381 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,357 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 197,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.42. 85,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,092 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $187,406.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

