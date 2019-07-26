3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,587,000 after purchasing an additional 186,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,305,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,853,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,682,000 after acquiring an additional 171,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Finally, Argus upped its price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $182.08.

3M stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.54. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

