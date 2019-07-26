4imprint Group’s (FOUR) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Liberum Capital lowered 4imprint Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,610 ($34.10) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,629.20. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $733.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

