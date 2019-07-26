540,166 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 540,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Greystone Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Investment Management LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Facebook by 3,505.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 98,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,983,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.40. 199,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,561,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $584.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

