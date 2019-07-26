$580.65 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce $580.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.30 million and the highest is $582.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $562.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FFIV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.29. 814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,747. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $131.53 and a 52-week high of $199.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $606,471.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $589,011.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,502.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,168 shares of company stock worth $1,546,472 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

