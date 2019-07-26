$63.67 Million in Sales Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report $63.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.90 million and the lowest is $42.40 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $3.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,740.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $220.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $303.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $542.06 million, with estimates ranging from $357.29 million to $879.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1189.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

GWPH traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.37. 3,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.32. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 4,968 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $71,638.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 200,736 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $3,239,879.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,277.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,720 shares of company stock worth $23,046,711 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

