651,080 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Bought by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 651,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,759,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April comprises about 14.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Separately, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the 2nd quarter worth $2,232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,211. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

