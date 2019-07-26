$748.35 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post sales of $748.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.50 million and the lowest is $737.60 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $678.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

NYSE:VMI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $136.97. 836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

