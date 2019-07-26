$782.21 Million in Sales Expected for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce $782.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $893.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $712.90 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $774.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $269.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,789,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 254,693 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 495,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 155,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

