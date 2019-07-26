7,831 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $44,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In related news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $24,293,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,211.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,260 shares of company stock worth $83,722,711 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $87.70. 27,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

