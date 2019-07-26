AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) will announce sales of $69.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.38 million to $71.40 million. AAC reported sales of $86.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAC will report full-year sales of $279.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.62 million to $291.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $303.93 million, with estimates ranging from $297.86 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAC.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $55.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. AAC had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 39.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAC shares. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Stephen Ebbett bought 55,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $44,439.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucius E. Burch III bought 51,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $41,312.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,270,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,090.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,552 shares of company stock valued at $99,252. Insiders own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AAC by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 320,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AAC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AAC by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

AAC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,823. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.42. AAC has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

