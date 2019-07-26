ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Increased to Hold at Vertical Research

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,124. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. ABB has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.59%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.