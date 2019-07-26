ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 21 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 22.75.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

