Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 33,117 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $24,293,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,211.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,260 shares of company stock valued at $83,722,711 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 124,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,889. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

