AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.76.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $68.38. 5,127,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,736,362. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

