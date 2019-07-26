AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.76.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

