Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ASL traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,184 ($15.47). 71,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,212.10. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 12.66 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,394 ($18.22). The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

In related news, insider Richard Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($16.36) per share, for a total transaction of £62,600 ($81,797.99).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

