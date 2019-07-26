Abjcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $333.00 (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Abjcoin has a market capitalization of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abjcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,357.98 or 1.97454813 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Abjcoin

Abjcoin (CRYPTO:ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. The official website for Abjcoin is abjcoin.org. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abjcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

