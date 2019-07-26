AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,612,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,039,000 after acquiring an additional 403,086 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

