Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,435 at Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,145 ($14.96) to GBX 1,435 ($18.75) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACSO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an average rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ACSO traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,115 ($14.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 717.08. The stock has a market cap of $305.83 million and a PE ratio of 95.30. Accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

