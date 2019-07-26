AceD Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, AceD has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $34,022.00 and $125.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

