Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at $189,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 95.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 327.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 4,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.89. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $433.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.