Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Louise Hill acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 262,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

