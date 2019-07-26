ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 15.8%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME)’s share price shot up 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), 210,926 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

In other ADM Energy news, insider Stefan Olivier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £4,250 ($5,553.38).

About ADM Energy (LON:ADME)

ADM Energy plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as MX Oil plc and changed its name to ADM Energy plc in June 2019. ADM Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

