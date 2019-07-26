Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adomani Inc provides school bus and fleet operators with Zero Emission Vehicle and plug-in hybrid solutions. The company brings together proven patented electric drivetrain technology, customized products and trusted service partners. Adomani Inc is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

NASDAQ ADOM opened at $0.27 on Monday. Adomani has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 169.52%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adomani will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Adomani worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

