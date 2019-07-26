Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Trading Down 8.3%

Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX) shares dropped 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 111,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 50,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Advance Gold (CVE:AAX)

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

