Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Secureworks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.46.

Shares of AMD opened at $33.67 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $5,520,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,951,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock worth $30,620,896. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

