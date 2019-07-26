Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

AJRD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 8.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

