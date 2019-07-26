Aggreko (LON:AGK) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 846.43 ($11.06).

LON:AGK opened at GBX 775 ($10.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. Aggreko has a one year low of GBX 690.40 ($9.02) and a one year high of GBX 891.20 ($11.65). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 793.41.

In other news, insider Peter Kennerley sold 10,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £79,842.20 ($104,327.98). Also, insider Stephen Beynon sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.08), for a total value of £52,270.72 ($68,300.95).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

