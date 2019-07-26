Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$86.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.43. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$42.35 and a one year high of C$71.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$707.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.59, for a total value of C$399,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,612,325.70. Also, Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.58, for a total transaction of C$184,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at C$653,856.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,195 shares of company stock worth $4,896,702.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

