Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Airgain makes up about 2.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Airgain worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Airgain by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airgain by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, CEO James K. Sims sold 22,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $318,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,428 shares of company stock worth $503,485. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,969. Airgain Inc has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

