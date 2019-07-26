Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 231,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $86.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $2,187,961. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.