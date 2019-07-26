Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 894.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock remained flat at $$1.94 on Friday. 65,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,306. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.69. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

