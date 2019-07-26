Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.69. 232,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,844. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.