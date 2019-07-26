Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.55.

ALGN stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.69. The stock had a trading volume of 112,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,531. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.72. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $681,124.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,768.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Align Technology by 955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

