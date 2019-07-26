Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,231.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,183,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $361,000.

ATI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,643. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.98. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

