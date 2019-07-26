Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-14.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.63. 170,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,769. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.48. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $98.18 and a 12 month high of $157.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.31.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 51,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $7,600,407.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,929,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,895,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $257,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

