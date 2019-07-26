Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Allegiant Travel has raised its dividend by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years. Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $15.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.89. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total transaction of $7,081,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,929,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,954,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $257,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,966 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.